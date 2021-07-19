Restaurant chain claims £16m business interruption loss (Various Eateries v Allianz)

Law360, London: A chain of restaurants is suing Allianz for almost £16.4m in losses it suffered during England’s (coronavirus) COVID-19 lockdowns, saying that the Supreme Court ruling in relation to coronavirus-related business interruption losses supports its argument that the insurer cannot classify the restrictions as a single occurrence under the policy.
