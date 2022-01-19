- Responsibility for funding ‘after-care’ survives until a formal determination that it is no longer needed-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care v Worcestershire CC
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Local Government analysis: The Court of Appeal has issued its long awaited judgment on the issue of ordinary residence and responsibility for meeting ‘after-care’ needs under section 117 of the Mental Health Act 1983 (MHA 1983) in cases where a patient has been provided with out of borough after-care by Local Authority A, then re-detained under the MHA 1983, at which point after-care is again needed. Is the latter provision of after-care to be provided by Local Authority A, or B? The Court of Appeal decided the local authority, which is responsible for meeting MHA 1983, s 117 after-care needs, retains that responsibility unless and until there is a determination that the patient is no longer in need of after-care services. That responsibility is capable of surviving an out of area placement and a subsequent detention. Written by Siân Davies, barrister, at 39 Essex Chambers.
