Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / TUPE, outsourcing, share and asset purchases / TUPE and asset purchases

Legal News

Response to consultation: service provision change rules to remain in TUPE (News, 13 September 2013)

Response to consultation: service provision change rules to remain in TUPE (News, 13 September 2013)
Published on: 13 September 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Response to consultation: service provision change rules to remain in TUPE (News, 13 September 2013)
  • Impact of change
  • Comment
  • Relevant background
  • Response to consultation
  • Service provision change
  • Employee liability information
  • Changes to terms and conditions
  • Collective agreements
  • Dismissal
    • More...

Article summary

The Government has responded to the TUPE consultation and set out its proposals for amending TUPE. Whilst it will not continue with a number of its initial proposals, including that of removing the service provision change rules, it will press ahead with most of the amendments set out in the consultation including (1) allowing terms derived from a collective agreement to be varied one year after a relevant transfer, provided any change is overall no less favourable to the employee, (2) rewording regulations 4 (variation of terms and conditions) and 7 (dismissals) so that they will only be prohibited where the principal reason for the change or dismissal relates to the transfer itself, and is not an ETO reason, (3) including within the ETO exception a change which amounts to a relocation of the workplace, (4) extending to 28 days prior to a transfer the deadline by which employee liability information must be provided, and (5) allowing micro businesses to inform and consult directly with affected employees where there is no recognised trade union or existing appropriate employee representatives. It is intended that draft regulations will be laid before Parliament by December 2013, although there will be transitional and saving provisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More