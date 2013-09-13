Response to consultation: service provision change rules to remain in TUPE (News, 13 September 2013)

Article summary

The Government has responded to the TUPE consultation and set out its proposals for amending TUPE. Whilst it will not continue with a number of its initial proposals, including that of removing the service provision change rules, it will press ahead with most of the amendments set out in the consultation including (1) allowing terms derived from a collective agreement to be varied one year after a relevant transfer, provided any change is overall no less favourable to the employee, (2) rewording regulations 4 (variation of terms and conditions) and 7 (dismissals) so that they will only be prohibited where the principal reason for the change or dismissal relates to the transfer itself, and is not an ETO reason, (3) including within the ETO exception a change which amounts to a relocation of the workplace, (4) extending to 28 days prior to a transfer the deadline by which employee liability information must be provided, and (5) allowing micro businesses to inform and consult directly with affected employees where there is no recognised trade union or existing appropriate employee representatives. It is intended that draft regulations will be laid before Parliament by December 2013, although there will be transitional and saving provisions. or to read the full analysis.