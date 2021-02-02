Response to consultation on Default Fund Charge Cap and Standardised Cost Disclosure—the final word?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In June 2020, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) issued a call for evidence on the effectiveness of the default fund charge cap and transparency measures in protecting pension scheme member outcomes. This consultation closed in August 2020 and the response was published on 13 January 2020. A separate Pensions Charges Survey was also taken into account by the government in its response to the consultation. Georgina Wardrop, senior associate at Taylor Wessing discusses the government’s response to the DWP’s review of the Default Fund Charge Cap and Standardised Cost Disclosure. or to read the full analysis.