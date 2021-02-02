Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Costs and charges

Legal News

Response to consultation on Default Fund Charge Cap and Standardised Cost Disclosure—the final word?

Response to consultation on Default Fund Charge Cap and Standardised Cost Disclosure—the final word?
Published on: 02 February 2021
Updated on: 02 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Response to consultation on Default Fund Charge Cap and Standardised Cost Disclosure—the final word?
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What was the outcome?
  • Summary
  • De minimis pot size
  • Level of charge cap
  • Exclusion of transaction costs and bundled life assurance costs from the charges cap
  • Standardised cost disclosure templates
  • What are the next steps?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes? What actions should they be taking? 

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In June 2020, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) issued a call for evidence on the effectiveness of the default fund charge cap and transparency measures in protecting pension scheme member outcomes. This consultation closed in August 2020 and the response was published on 13 January 2020. A separate Pensions Charges Survey was also taken into account by the government in its response to the consultation. Georgina Wardrop, senior associate at Taylor Wessing discusses the government’s response to the DWP’s review of the Default Fund Charge Cap and Standardised Cost Disclosure. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More