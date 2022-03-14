Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Businesses in the UK and around the world are closely following the myriad sanctions measures being taken on a daily, even hourly, basis in response to the situation in Ukraine. Targeted financial sanctions regimes in the UK, particularly those associated with Russia and Belarus, are changing in significant ways, while the list of designated individuals and entities (including banks) is lengthening all the time. The risk that a customer, client, or supplier (or those who own or control them) may become designated while a business is dealing with them has never been higher. But what should it do when this happens? John Binns, partner at BCL Solicitors LLP, explains the factors which should be considered when responding to changes in sanctions designations. or to read the full analysis.