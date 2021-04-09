Respondents to inquiries under cross-undertakings are not entitled to security for costs (JSC Karat-1 v Tugushev)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Commercial Court (Mrs Justice Cockerill) recently re-examined fundamental aspects of the jurisdiction to order security for costs. Its judgment is a salutary reminder of three things. First, security for costs can only be ordered in favour of a defendant, and a claimant does not become a defendant simply because they are faced with an inquiry under a cross-undertaking in damages. Secondly, an applicant seeking security for costs on the basis that there is a real risk of substantial obstacles to enforcement of costs orders in their adversaries’ jurisdiction cannot simply rely on previous cases which have reached that conclusion; they must actually adduce evidence to support that allegation. Thirdly, one must actually show a ‘real risk’ of such obstacles. This requires more than simply demonstrating a ‘mere possibility’ of such obstacles arising. Written by Christopher Pymont QC and James Kinman of Maitland Chambers. or to read the full analysis.