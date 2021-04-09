Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Injunctions / Interim and final injunctions

Legal News

Respondents to inquiries under cross-undertakings are not entitled to security for costs (JSC Karat-1 v Tugushev)

Respondents to inquiries under cross-undertakings are not entitled to security for costs (JSC Karat-1 v Tugushev)
Published on: 09 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Respondents to inquiries under cross-undertakings are not entitled to security for costs (JSC Karat-1 v Tugushev)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The jurisdiction to award security for costs
  • The relevance of prior authorities dealing with the difficulties of enforcing English costs judgments in Russia
  • The need to demonstrate a ‘real risk’ of substantial obstacles to enforcement
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Commercial Court (Mrs Justice Cockerill) recently re-examined fundamental aspects of the jurisdiction to order security for costs. Its judgment is a salutary reminder of three things. First, security for costs can only be ordered in favour of a defendant, and a claimant does not become a defendant simply because they are faced with an inquiry under a cross-undertaking in damages. Secondly, an applicant seeking security for costs on the basis that there is a real risk of substantial obstacles to enforcement of costs orders in their adversaries’ jurisdiction cannot simply rely on previous cases which have reached that conclusion; they must actually adduce evidence to support that allegation. Thirdly, one must actually show a ‘real risk’ of such obstacles. This requires more than simply demonstrating a ‘mere possibility’ of such obstacles arising. Written by Christopher Pymont QC and James Kinman of Maitland Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
3 Practice notes
View More