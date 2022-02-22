Respect embargoed judgments or risk contempt of court (R (on the application of Counsel General for Wales) v Secretary of State for Business and another)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Draft judgments are provided to the parties and their legal representatives, in confidence, upon strict terms pursuant to CPR PD 40E. In its recent judgment, the Court of Appeal has issued a stark warning regarding the purpose of the disclosure of draft judgments and the consequences of breaching the strict terms under which that disclosure is made. Specifically, drafting press releases to publicise barristers' chambers or solicitors' offices is not a legitimate activity to undertake within the embargo. Those involved in breaking embargoes in the future can expect to find themselves the subject of contempt proceedings pursuant to CPR PD 40E, para 2.8. Written by Harriet Campbell, senior knowledge development lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or to read the full analysis.