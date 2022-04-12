Resources in Lexis®PSL Family for pre and post DDSA 2020 proceedings

Article summary

Family analysis: Following the coming into effect of the provisions of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) on 6 April 2022, this analysis provides a guide to resources available in Lexis®PSL Family, including a new subtopic for proceedings issued on or after 6 April 2022 with an introduction to DDSA 2020 and practical guidance on, inter alia, commencing and filing an application for a divorce, dissolution or judicial separation order from 6 April 2022, service of applications for matrimonial and civil partnership orders within and outside the jurisdiction, the procedure following service and an application for conditional order, an application for a final divorce or dissolution order and restrictions on a conditional order being made final. Resources for proceedings issued prior to 6 April 2022 are also signposted, together with details of new and retained court forms for divorce, dissolution and separation proceedings issued both prior to and on or after 6 April 2022. or to read the full analysis.