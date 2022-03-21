LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Resolving data protection complaints under EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’

Published on: 21 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Resolving data protection complaints under EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’
  • What’s the issue?
  • What’s the role of the regulator in an amicable settlement?
  • At what stage should an amicable settlement take place?
  • What’s the subject-matter of an amicable settlement?
  • What are the criteria that a regulator should apply when deciding whether to initiate an amicable settlement procedure?
  • Is there any guidance on the actually steps to be taken in amicable settlement?
  • Do all countries apply amicable settlement?
  • What is the key takeaway?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: What does guidance from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) say about the regulatory thinking that underpins the resolution of complaints brought by individuals to data protection regulators through so-called ’amicable settlement’? André Bywater and Jonathan Armstrong, solicitors of Cordery in London where their focus is on compliance issues, explain. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

