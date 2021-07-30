menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Service charges / Residential service charge disputes

Legal News

Residential service charges—restrictions under LTA 1985, s 20B(1) and contractual recovery of legal costs (No 1 West India Quay (Residential) Ltd v East Tower Apartments Ltd)

Published on: 30 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Residential service charges—restrictions under LTA 1985, s 20B(1) and contractual recovery of legal costs (No 1 West India Quay (Residential) Ltd v East Tower Apartments Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: This judgment by the Court of Appeal covers two unrelated but significant points concerning the recovery of charges and costs by a landlord from tenants of long residential leases. The first concerns the application of section 20B(1) of the Landlord & Tenant Act 1985 (LTA 1985) and the 18-month time limit imposed on the service of a demand for service charges. The court ruled that the time limit is strict and to be valid the demand has to comply with the contractual provisions of the lease. The second issue concerns the ability of the landlord to recover its litigation costs for previous proceedings. The court ruled that under the provisions of the leases, the costs were not recoverable. Written by Caroline DeLaney, the head of Real Estate Disputes at Rosenblatt Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More