Residential service charges—restrictions under LTA 1985, s 20B(1) and contractual recovery of legal costs (No 1 West India Quay (Residential) Ltd v East Tower Apartments Ltd)

Property analysis: This judgment by the Court of Appeal covers two unrelated but significant points concerning the recovery of charges and costs by a landlord from tenants of long residential leases. The first concerns the application of section 20B(1) of the Landlord & Tenant Act 1985 (LTA 1985) and the 18-month time limit imposed on the service of a demand for service charges. The court ruled that the time limit is strict and to be valid the demand has to comply with the contractual provisions of the lease. The second issue concerns the ability of the landlord to recover its litigation costs for previous proceedings. The court ruled that under the provisions of the leases, the costs were not recoverable. Written by Caroline DeLaney, the head of Real Estate Disputes at Rosenblatt Solicitors.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code
Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and
Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In
Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.