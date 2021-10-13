LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Residential Property Developer Tax (RPDT)—technical consultation on draft legislation

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: HMRC has launched a consultation on the draft legislation for the Residential Property Developer Tax (RPDT) ahead of its inclusion in the 2021–22 Finance Bill. This follows the government holding a consultation seeking views on the policy design of the new RPDT between 29 April and 22 July 2021. Ian Zeider, knowledge counsel at Travers Smith and Cathryn Vanderspar discuss the draft legislation and possible issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

