Residential Property Developer Tax—consultation

Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this consultation?
  • What does the consultation propose?
  • How will the new tax be structured?
  • Residential property
  • Development
  • Profits
  • 2) Model 2 (activities-based approach)
  • Who will be affected by the proposals?
    • More...

Article summary

Tax analysis: HM Treasury has launched a consultation on a new Residential Property Developer Tax (RPDT). Ian Zeider, knowledge counsel at Travers Smith and Cathryn Vanderspar, Head of Real Estate Tax at Travers Smith, discuss the consultation, its proposals, potential impact and possible issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

