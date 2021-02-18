Sign-in Help
Residential evictions under coronavirus (COVID-19)—when does the rent exception apply? (Trinity House of Deptford Strond v Prescott)

Published on: 18 February 2021
Property Disputes analysis: The court refused a landlord’s application for a declaration that the court was ‘satisfied’ that the rent exception to the current ban on the enforcement of residential possession proceedings applied. The landlord had gained a possession order by using the section 21 no fault procedure, and thus the possession order had not been made on the basis of rent arrears. As such, the landlord could not avail itself of the rent arrears exception, despite there being, as a matter of fact, very substantial arrears. This case is important in that it clarifies when a landlord can rely on the rent exception to the current ban on the enforcement of possession orders, and what procedure needs to be adopted by a landlord seeking to invoke the exception. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister, at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

