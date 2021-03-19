Sign-in Help
Resetting the scope and purpose of audit regulation—ARGA and a new corporate auditing profession

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Background to the consultation
  • Timetable for change
  • Resetting the scope of audit regulation
  • AIM companies
  • Private companies listing on a regulated market
  • Other scope proposals
  • The purpose of audit
  • Principles of corporate auditing
Article summary

Corporate analysis: This analysis considers specific aspects of the consultation announced by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on reforms to modernise the UK’s audit and corporate governance regime, namely the scope of the proposed regime and the proposals for a new corporate auditing profession and a new regulatory body (the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (ARGA)). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

