Rescission of member's entitlement to pension lump sum on grounds of mistake (JTC Employer Solutions Trustees v Khadem)

Published on: 22 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Pensions analysis: The court rescinded the defendant's entitlement to a lump sum of over £6m from his former employer's pension scheme on the grounds that the agreement to pay the lump sum was based on a fundamental mistake. The claim was brought by the professional trustee of the pension scheme which argued that there was a potential breach of trust if the agreement to pay the lump sum was not set aside. The court held that the agreement could be rescinded even though the claimant had suffered no financial loss. Although HMRC was not a party to the proceedings, the court to considered a letter written by one of its senior lawyers in which HMRC argued that the court should not grant rescission because there were not the necessary factors of seriousness, causative effect and unconscionability. Written by Max Ballad, a legal director at Arc Pensions Law LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor's holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

