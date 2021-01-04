Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Social housing / Tenancy

Legal News

Requirements for notices seeking possession and confirmatory certificates given by corporate landlords (Northwood Solihull v Fearn)

Requirements for notices seeking possession and confirmatory certificates given by corporate landlords (Northwood Solihull v Fearn)
Published on: 04 January 2021
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Requirements for notices seeking possession and confirmatory certificates given by corporate landlords (Northwood Solihull v Fearn)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The court held that where a landlord which is a limited company serves a notice seeking possession under section 8 of the Housing Act 1988 (HA 1988), that notice does not need to be executed in accordance with section 44 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) to be valid. However, a landlord’s confirmatory certificate under section 213 of the Housing Act 2004 (HA 2004) must be executed (if served before 26 March 2015) in order to be valid, and failure to do so will bar a landlord from serving a notice under HA 1988, s 21 until a valid document has been served. The landlord will in any event be liable for a penalty under HA 2004, s 214(4). By CA 2006, s 44, a limited company may execute a document either by affixing its common seal to that document, or else by a director of the company signing the document in the presence of a witness or by two ‘authorised signatories’—which is defined to mean any director and the company secretary. Written by James Browne, barrister at Lamb Chambers and counsel to the respondent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More