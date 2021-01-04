Requirements for notices seeking possession and confirmatory certificates given by corporate landlords (Northwood Solihull v Fearn)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The court held that where a landlord which is a limited company serves a notice seeking possession under section 8 of the Housing Act 1988 (HA 1988), that notice does not need to be executed in accordance with section 44 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) to be valid. However, a landlord’s confirmatory certificate under section 213 of the Housing Act 2004 (HA 2004) must be executed (if served before 26 March 2015) in order to be valid, and failure to do so will bar a landlord from serving a notice under HA 1988, s 21 until a valid document has been served. The landlord will in any event be liable for a penalty under HA 2004, s 214(4). By CA 2006, s 44, a limited company may execute a document either by affixing its common seal to that document, or else by a director of the company signing the document in the presence of a witness or by two ‘authorised signatories’—which is defined to mean any director and the company secretary. Written by James Browne, barrister at Lamb Chambers and counsel to the respondent. or to read the full analysis.