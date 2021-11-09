Requirement to adjudicate not a condition precedent to raising court proceedings under NEC3 contract (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Multiplex Construction Europe)

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Outer House of the Court of Session was required to interpret the dispute resolution clauses of the NEC3 Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) and Professional Services Contract (PSC). It found that, while those clauses provided that the parties could not seek determination of disputes in court unless those disputes had first been resolved in adjudication, this did not make adjudication a condition precedent to raising a court action.