Request for transfer of jurisdiction in public law proceedings pursuant to Article 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention

Family analysis: In Re D (a child) (care proceedings: 1996 Hague Convention: Article 9 request), the court was concerned with an application on behalf of a child to use Article 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention to request a transfer of jurisdiction from another contracting state (Switzerland) to the jurisdiction of England & Wales. Richard Harrison QC & Jennifer Perrins, barristers at 1 King’s Bench Walk, consider the decision in what is a rare example of an application to use the transfer mechanism in Articles 8 & 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention in the context of English public law proceedings, and what may be the first such case post-Brexit. or to read the full analysis.