Request for transfer of jurisdiction in public law proceedings pursuant to Article 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention

Family analysis: In Re D (a child) (care proceedings: 1996 Hague Convention: Article 9 request), the court was concerned with an application on behalf of a child to use Article 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention to request a transfer of jurisdiction from another contracting state (Switzerland) to the jurisdiction of England & Wales. Richard Harrison QC & Jennifer Perrins, barristers at 1 King’s Bench Walk, consider the decision in what is a rare example of an application to use the transfer mechanism in Articles 8 & 9 of the 1996 Hague Convention in the context of English public law proceedings, and what may be the first such case post-Brexit.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care
Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)
Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made
Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.