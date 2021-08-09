menu-search
Representative claim by and on behalf of insurance companies is properly constituted (Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc and others v Textainer Group Holdings Ltd and others)

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Permission was granted to the insurer, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) to bring a representative claim on behalf of a number of other insurers exercising subrogated rights to recoveries from a shipping container leasing company. The claim was properly constituted despite the failure to join an insurer with a common interest in the claim. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

