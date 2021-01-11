Reporting GMC proceedings—defamation claim dismissed (Onwude v Dyer)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has upheld the defence of qualified privilege under the Defamation Act 1996 (DeA 1996) in respect of articles published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) which reported on General Medical Council (GMC) proceedings. The court held that the proceedings fell within DeA 1996, Sch 1, Pt II, para 11(1)(e) in terms of both the nature of the proceedings and the fact it was a fair and accurate account of them. or to read the full analysis.