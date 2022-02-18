LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Report shows half of pension transfers get scam warnings

Published on: 18 февраля 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Half of the pensions transfers in the UK during January were flagged for potential fraud, a sharp rise from the previous month, retirement savings consultancy XPS commented. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

