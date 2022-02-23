LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Repeat homelessness applications when they can lawfully be refused (Minott v Cambridge City Council)

Published on: 23 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: Mr Minott applied to Cambridge City Council (the Council) for homelessness assistance. The Council accommodated him while they made enquiries. Ultimately, the Council decided that he had a local connection to a different authority and began steps to evict him. Mr Minott later made a fresh homelessness application to the Council, having now been in the Council accommodation for more than six months. He therefore argued that he had acquired a local connection since his first application. The Council refused to accept his second application because it rejected his argument that he had acquired a local connection. The Court of Appeal found for Mr Minott, holding that the Council could only refuse to accept an application (regardless of its merits) if it were based on exactly the same facts as a previous one. Mr Minott’s was not, since his six months of residency was a new fact. Therefore, the Council had to accept his fresh application. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

