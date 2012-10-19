Sign-in Help
Repeal of three Equality Act provisions goes ahead (News, 19 October 2012)

Published on: 19 October 2012
  • Third party harassment
  • Procedural amendments
  • Recommendations
  • Obtaining information for equality claims
  • Repeal of these provisions

The Government is to repeal certain provisions of the Equality Act 2010, namely (1) protections from third party harassment in the workplace, (2) the employment tribunal power to make recommendations which are designed to affect persons other than the claimant, and (3) the power to obtain information from a party believed to have committed conduct which is prohibited under the workplace provisions of the Act (formerly the discrimination questionnaire procedures). This decision has been taken following publication of the Government's responses to two consultations regarding these proposed repeals, in which the overwhelming majority of those who made submissions opposed all three proposals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

