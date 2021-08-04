Rent repayment order can only be sought against immediate landlord, not superior landlord (Rakusen v Jepsen)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: In a significant change to the law, the Court of Appeal allowed an appeal against the decision of Martin Roger QC in the Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) (UT) and held that an application for a rent repayment order by a tenant under section 41 of the Housing and Planning Act 2016 (HPA 2016) can be made only against an immediate landlord of the applicant and not against a superior landlord. The decision is an important departure from two previous decisions of the UT and will have a substantial impact on the private rented sector. Written by Tom Morris, barrister at Landmark Chambers, and Liam Hale, senior associate at Winckworth Sherwood LLP, who were counsel for the appellant and instructing solicitor for the appellant respectively. or to read the full analysis.