Remuneration and culture for regulated firms

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Senior Associates Kati Rannala, Jaime Douglas-Home and Of Counsel Mark Walker of CMS discuss considerations and issues of culture within the context of remuneration for regulated firms. The article explains what the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) means when it talks about ‘culture’ and explores how it relates to remuneration and why it should matter for regulated firms, especially within the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or to read the full analysis.