menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Wills & Probate

Legal News

Removal of executor for irrational and hostile conduct (Hudman v Morris)

Removal of executor for irrational and hostile conduct (Hudman v Morris)
Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Removal of executor for irrational and hostile conduct (Hudman v Morris)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Irrationality and hostility
  • The wishes of the beneficiaries
  • Postscript
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: An executrix, Sharon Hudman (Sharon), brought a Part 8 Claim under section 50 of the Administration of Justice Act 1985 (AJA 1985) and in the alternative section 116 of the Senior Courts Act 1981 (SCA 1981), seeking the removal or passing over of Alan Morris (Alan) as executor to her husband’s estate. The court decided that the proper and effective administration of the estate would be threatened by Alan’s continued status as executor. In any event, the wholesale breakdown of relations between Alan and the other beneficiaries would have justified the appointment of an independent administrator. The court removed both executors and appointed an independent administrator. Written by Adam Stewart-Wallace, barrister at Ten Old Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More