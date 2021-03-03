Sign-in Help
Remote working tips for trainees and their firms

Remote working tips for trainees and their firms
Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Preparation is key
  • Patience is also important
  • Firms must pay attention to introduction and induction
  • Trainees, don’t be wallflowers
  • Who are you going to call? As many people as possible
  • But be conscious of senior lawyers’ time
  • Prepare for lights, camera, action
  • Trainees must seize opportunities to network
  • Trainees, do make time for yourselves
    • More...

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: The prospect of joining a law firm during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can cause added pressure, but with a few good practices, and a little help from their firms and supervising lawyers, trainees can get ahead of the curve while working remotely, say William Morris and Ted Landray, trainees at King & Spalding LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

