- Remote working tips for trainees and their firms
- Preparation is key
- Patience is also important
- Firms must pay attention to introduction and induction
- Trainees, don’t be wallflowers
- Who are you going to call? As many people as possible
- But be conscious of senior lawyers’ time
- Prepare for lights, camera, action
- Trainees must seize opportunities to network
- Trainees, do make time for yourselves
More...
- Conclusion
Less...
Article summary
Law360, Expert analysis: The prospect of joining a law firm during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can cause added pressure, but with a few good practices, and a little help from their firms and supervising lawyers, trainees can get ahead of the curve while working remotely, say William Morris and Ted Landray, trainees at King & Spalding LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.