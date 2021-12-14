LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Clinical negligence / Liability

Legal News

Remote hearings, absent records and witness recollection (Freeman v Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust)

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Remote hearings, absent records and witness recollection (Freeman v Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: In this cerebral palsy case His Honour Judge Tindal, sitting in the High Court, gave enthusiastic support to the use of remote trials in clinical negligence cases. Giving a comprehensive review of the authorities he made clear that Keefe style inferences against a defendant were limited to cases where missing records were the result of a breach of duty. In a tour de force review of recent authority he provided a much needed and comprehensive guide to the growing jurisprudence on the weight to be attached to witnesses’ recollections in the context of imperfect medical records. Written by John de Bono QC, Serjeants’ Inn, who represented the successful claimant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As