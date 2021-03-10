Remedies for misuse of private information and copyright infringement (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers)

Article summary

Information Law analysis: This is the most recent judgment in The Duchess of Sussex’s claim for misuse of private information, breach of data protection rights and copyright infringement, relating to the publication by Associated Newspapers of extracts of a letter she sent to her father. It follows the claimant’s successful summary judgment application on misuse of private information and on the subsistence and infringement of copyright, and considers what remedies are appropriate in a case where not all aspects of the claim have been finally decided, including in particular whether the court will grant declarations, final injunctions and orders for publication and dissemination of information relating to the judgment. Written by Carolyn Pepper, partner, at Reed Smith. or to read the full analysis.