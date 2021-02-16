Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of health and welfare

Legal News

Relocating an incapacitous individual to a different jurisdiction (Re UR (Rev 1))

Relocating an incapacitous individual to a different jurisdiction (Re UR (Rev 1))
Published on: 16 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Relocating an incapacitous individual to a different jurisdiction (Re UR (Rev 1))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This case involved a situation where the protected party in the case wanted to move abroad. It was constituted as a challenge to the standard authorisation granted by the local authority pursuant to section 21A of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA 2005). The court gave guidance on the type of evidence and investigations that it would expect to see when being asked to consider whether such a move would be in the person’s best interests. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More