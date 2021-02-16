Relocating an incapacitous individual to a different jurisdiction (Re UR (Rev 1))

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This case involved a situation where the protected party in the case wanted to move abroad. It was constituted as a challenge to the standard authorisation granted by the local authority pursuant to section 21A of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA 2005). The court gave guidance on the type of evidence and investigations that it would expect to see when being asked to consider whether such a move would be in the person’s best interests. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers. or to read the full analysis.