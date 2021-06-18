menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Insolvency for dispute resolution practitioners / Individual insolvency processes for dispute resolution practitioners

Legal News

Relinquishing security in bankruptcy (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)

Relinquishing security in bankruptcy (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)
Published on: 18 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Relinquishing security in bankruptcy (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Several Indian banks petitioned for the bankruptcy of Dr Mallya. The petition debt was based on an Indian judgment, but the petition, as originally presented, failed to disclose their security. The court therefore granted permission for the petitioners to amend the petition. The case underscores the fact that secured creditors can act on their security and later choose to relinquish their security in the event of a bankruptcy, without having to worry about whether they have surrendered the right to relinquish. Written by Karl Anderson, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More