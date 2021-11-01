LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct protection at work

Legal News

Religious and Sexual Orientation Discrimination in Provision of Fostering Services (R (on the application of Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED)))

Published on: 01 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Religious and Sexual Orientation Discrimination in Provision of Fostering Services (R (on the application of Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED)))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimant provided foster care services but in line with its mission, restricted its pool of carers to heterosexual evangelical Christians. Ofsted, the sector’s regulator, concluded that this was in breach of the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) and the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010). The claimant unsuccessfully challenged this conclusion in judicial review proceedings and appealed against the judge’s decision. The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal. As a service provider performing public functions, the claimant benefited from the law in so far as there was protection for its religious beliefs but equally, it was bound not to discriminate in the public sphere on the grounds of sexual orientation. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, Normanton Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As