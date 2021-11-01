Religious and Sexual Orientation Discrimination in Provision of Fostering Services (R (on the application of Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED)))

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimant provided foster care services but in line with its mission, restricted its pool of carers to heterosexual evangelical Christians. Ofsted, the sector’s regulator, concluded that this was in breach of the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) and the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010). The claimant unsuccessfully challenged this conclusion in judicial review proceedings and appealed against the judge’s decision. The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal. As a service provider performing public functions, the claimant benefited from the law in so far as there was protection for its religious beliefs but equally, it was bound not to discriminate in the public sphere on the grounds of sexual orientation. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, Normanton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.