Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Corporate insolvency processes / Compulsory liquidation

Legal News

Relief from sanctions granted where administrative delays rendered the deadline unrealistic (Melars Group Ltd v East-West Logistics LLP)

Relief from sanctions granted where administrative delays rendered the deadline unrealistic (Melars Group Ltd v East-West Logistics LLP)
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Relief from sanctions granted where administrative delays rendered the deadline unrealistic (Melars Group Ltd v East-West Logistics LLP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The appellant company was granted relief from sanctions following the failure to pay the sum of £30,000 into the Court Funds Office (CFO) within 14 days of a consent order. The parties had agreed that unless the relevant sum was paid to the court on account of the respondent’s security for costs of appeal, then the appeal would be dismissed without further order and the appellant would be liable for the respondent’s costs of the appeal. Applying the test summarised in Denton v TH White, the breach was serious and significant but there was a good reason for non-compliance, namely the 14-day deadline was unreasonably short in circumstances where resourcing issues at the CFO resulted in the delayed provision of the relevant Bankers Automated Clearing System (BACS) payment details. The overall circumstances of the case justified granting relief from sanctions to enable the appeal to continue notwithstanding the delay of almost two weeks in paying £30,000 into the court on account of the respondent’s security for costs. The agreed timetable in the consent order was never a realistic one. Written by Darragh Connell, an insolvency and commercial barrister at Forum Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More