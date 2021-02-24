Sign-in Help
Legal News

Relief from sanctions and filing grounds of appeal (Tyburn Film Productions Ltd v British Telecommunications plc)

Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that it was wrong to refuse relief from sanctions when the order that was breached was not received in time due to a court error. Further, it was not necessary to apply the test in CPR 3.9 and Denton v TH White Ltd when a party failed to file grounds of appeal with the appeal notice but did make an in-time application for an extension of time. Practitioners should carefully consider whether applications for relief from sanctions are actually required, even if the court indicates such an application should be made. Written by Barry Smith, associate, at Aliant Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

