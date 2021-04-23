Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Forfeiture / Relief from forfeiture

Legal News

Relief from forfeiture and promptness of applications (Keshwala v Bhalsod)

Relief from forfeiture and promptness of applications (Keshwala v Bhalsod)
Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Relief from forfeiture and promptness of applications (Keshwala v Bhalsod)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: When tenants under a mixed commercial and residential lease failed to pay a modest amount of their rent, their landlords forfeited the lease by peaceable re-entry. The tenants applied to the County Court for relief from forfeiture shortly before the expiry of the statutory six-month deadline for making any such application. The County Court refused relief from forfeiture on the basis that the tenants’ application had not been made promptly. The High Court, on appeal, overturned the County Court and stated that an application made within the statutory six-month deadline should be deemed to have been made with reasonable promptitude. The Court of Appeal overturned the High Court, stressing that there is no legal principle that an application for relief made within the six-month deadline is deemed to have been made with sufficient promptness; thus, an application can be dismissed for lack of promptness even if made within six months. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister, at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More