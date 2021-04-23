Relief from forfeiture and promptness of applications (Keshwala v Bhalsod)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: When tenants under a mixed commercial and residential lease failed to pay a modest amount of their rent, their landlords forfeited the lease by peaceable re-entry. The tenants applied to the County Court for relief from forfeiture shortly before the expiry of the statutory six-month deadline for making any such application. The County Court refused relief from forfeiture on the basis that the tenants' application had not been made promptly. The High Court, on appeal, overturned the County Court and stated that an application made within the statutory six-month deadline should be deemed to have been made with reasonable promptitude. The Court of Appeal overturned the High Court, stressing that there is no legal principle that an application for relief made within the six-month deadline is deemed to have been made with sufficient promptness; thus, an application can be dismissed for lack of promptness even if made within six months. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister, at Field Court Chambers.