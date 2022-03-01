Reliance on third parties not reasonable excuse for employer auto-enrolment compliance failure (Condor Estates Ltd v TPR, Total Industrial Machines Ltd v TPR, Skewer House Taunton Ltd v TPR)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Automatic enrolment has been hailed as a great success and there is no doubt that it has resulted in millions of employees building up pensions savings who might not otherwise have done so. For employers, there is an administrative burden in complying with their duties and the prospect of being fined by the Pensions Regulator for non-compliance. The extent to which employers may be failing to meet all their obligations is revealed by the Pensions Regulator’s compliance and enforcement bulletins. The most recent bulletin on their website shows that they had issued 149,072 fixed penalty notices (and 46,937 escalating penalty notices). These cases were appeals by employers against fixed penalty notices. Written by Max Ballad, legal director at Arc Pensions Law LLP. or to read the full analysis.