Relevant separation agreement law—a guide for the perplexed

Published on: 12 January 2021
  • Relevant separation agreement law—a guide for the perplexed
  • What is ‘relevant separation agreement law’?
  • Categories 1—3: Directly effective provisions of the three Agreements
  • Category 4: Citizens’ rights
  • Category 5: Domestic implementing regulations
  • Category 6: Financial provisions
  • Category 7: The Catch all
  • Interpretation of ‘relevant separation agreement law’
  • Relationship between ‘relevant separation agreement law’ and ‘retained EU law’

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In the second analysis in this series on ‘EU Relations Law’, Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers explains ‘relevant separation agreement law’, as introduced into domestic law at the end of the Brexit transition period by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 (EU(WA)A 2020). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

