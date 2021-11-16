LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Relevant factors when judging whether stand-by time is working time (MG v Dublin City Council)

Published on: 16 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Relevant factors when judging whether stand-by time is working time (MG v Dublin City Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts and decision of the Irish courts
  • What did the Court of Justice decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: When considering whether or not stand-by or on call time is to be regarded as ‘working time’ under the Working Time Directive for the purpose of the maximum working week, rest breaks and rest periods, relevant factors will include: 1) whether the worker has to be in a specific place during their periods of stand-by time, 2) whether they are allowed to carry out another professional activity during stand-by time and, if so, whether they can do so effectively (as a result of obligations arising from their employment contract, from collective agreements and from legislation) for a significant portion of stand-by time, 3) whether they can choose not to work when called upon by their employer (and how frequently they can choose not to do so), 4) if they decide to work, the time limit for that worker to return to work, and 5) the average frequency of the activities that the worker is actually called upon by their employer to undertake, according to the Court of Justice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

