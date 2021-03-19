Relevant factors when determining whether stand-by time is working time (DJ v Radiotelevizija Slovenija; RJ v Stadt Offenbach am Main)

Article summary

Employment analysis: A period of stand-by time according to a stand-by system is not, in its entirety, working time under the Working Time Directive 2003/88/EC unless the constraints imposed on the worker very significantly affect their ability to manage, during that period, their free time. Only the constraints that are imposed on the worker, whether by national law, by a collective agreement or by the employer may be taken into consideration. By contrast, the organisational difficulties that a period of stand-by time may entail for the worker and which are the result of natural factors (eg the fact that due to its remoteness there are limited leisure activities near the workplace) or the free choice of that worker (eg where they have chosen to have their home) are not relevant to that assessment, according to two judgments issued by the CJEU. or to read the full analysis.