Relevant factors when determining whether stand-by time is working time (DJ v Radiotelevizija Slovenija; RJ v Stadt Offenbach am Main)

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Relevant factors when determining whether stand-by time is working time (DJ v Radiotelevizija Slovenija; RJ v Stadt Offenbach am Main)
  • What are the practical implications of these judgments?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts: DJ v Radiotelevizija Slovenija
  • Background facts: RJ v Stadt Offenbach am Main
  • The proceedings before the national courts
  • What did the CJEU decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A period of stand-by time according to a stand-by system is not, in its entirety, working time under the Working Time Directive 2003/88/EC unless the constraints imposed on the worker very significantly affect their ability to manage, during that period, their free time. Only the constraints that are imposed on the worker, whether by national law, by a collective agreement or by the employer may be taken into consideration. By contrast, the organisational difficulties that a period of stand-by time may entail for the worker and which are the result of natural factors (eg the fact that due to its remoteness there are limited leisure activities near the workplace) or the free choice of that worker (eg where they have chosen to have their home) are not relevant to that assessment, according to two judgments issued by the CJEU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

