Released unlawful means conspiracy claims struck out because of the terms of parties’ settlement agreement (Maranello Rosso Ltd v Lohomij BV and others)

Published on: 16 September 2021
  • Released unlawful means conspiracy claims struck out because of the terms of parties’ settlement agreement (Maranello Rosso Ltd v Lohomij BV and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A range of claims based on dishonesty and deliberate breach of duty have been struck out on the basis that they fell within the scope of a broadly worded general release clause in a settlement agreement. There are no special rules of construction applicable to contractual releases in settlement agreements. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

