Rejection of set-off defence—misrepresentation—breach of duty and restraint of trade (Biosol Renewables v Lovering)

Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Commercial analysis: The court allowed a claim for the recovery of various sums for the supply and installation of a number of biomass boilers, and awarded damages for loss of profit arising out of a collateral contract for the maintenance of the boilers and the supply of fuel. Although a term in the collateral contract requiring the defendant to refrain from utilising any person other than the claimant to maintain the boilers and to supply fuel for a three-year period amounted to an impermissible restraint of trade, the offending clause was capable of being severed such that the remainder of the contract could be enforced. The defendant’s counterclaim, which relied on allegations of misrepresentation, breach of common law and contractual duties of care, and breach of various warranties, was dismissed on the evidence. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

