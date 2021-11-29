LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Reinsurance rates likely to rise due to disasters

Published on: 29 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Demand for reinsurance continues to grow as primary insurers deal with large payouts from natural disasters, which experts predict will lead to significant rate hikes in the sector that ultimately may boost profitability.

