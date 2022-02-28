LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Regulatory scheme for consumer connectable products in the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the background to the Bill?
  • What products are in scope, and what security and compliance obligations are imposed by the Bill?
  • Products in scope
  • Security, compliance and notification obligations
  • What are the sanctions for non-compliance and how would breaches be enforced?
  • What are the likely timescales and next steps?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Giles Pratt, partner, Hannah Family, associate, and Taybah Siddiqi, associate, at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, discuss the new consumer connectable products regulatory scheme proposed by the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill (the Bill). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

