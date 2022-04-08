Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 compensation payable by non-EU carriers on delayed second legs of connecting flights departing from the EU (Q, R, S v United Airlines Inc)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Court of Justice held that Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 entitles a passenger on a connecting flight comprising two legs under a single booking with a community carrier, departing from an airport in an EU Member State and arriving at an airport in a third country via a connection in that third country, to compensation from the non-Community carrier which operates the entire flight, where the cause of the delay of more than three hours occurs on the second leg of the flight. The validity of Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 in this scenario is not compromised by the principle of customary international law which affords each State complete and exclusive sovereignty of its airspace. Written by Kathryn Ward, of counsel at DLA Piper UK LLP. or to read the full analysis.