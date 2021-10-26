LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Regulation and cybercrime top list of insurance concerns

Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: Law360
  Regulation and cybercrime top list of insurance concerns

Law360, London: The growing burden of regulation tops a list of concerns shared by the insurance sector in Europe, followed closely by cybercrime and climate change, according to a survey of business leaders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

