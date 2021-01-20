Sign-in Help
Registrar’s reasons required—why isn’t that objection groundless? (R (on the application of Sensar) v Chief Land Registrar)

Published on: 20 January 2021
Article summary

Property analysis: The court held that, on the particular facts, the Registrar had been obliged to give reasons for deciding that the objections to registering restrictions to protect rights under joint venture agreements were not groundless. However, the Registrar’s decision had not been irrational and unlawful. The court observed that the real issue in the case (whether or not the claimants were entitled to the restriction sought) had to be determined through proceedings before the FTT. Written by Marie-Claire Bleasdale, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

