Registered designs, IPEC, abuse of process, costs caps (ASR Interiors v AWS Trading)

Published on: 04 March 2022
IP analysis: The court found that the three registered designs relied on by the claimant at trial were valid and infringed. The first defendant was found to have fabricated two documents it had put forward to defend the claims and its key witness was disbelieved. At the relief hearing following the hand down of the judgment, the court held that the fabrication of documents to support a false defence was an abuse of the court’s process. As a consequence, the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) costs-capping regime was disapplied by CPR 45.30(2)(a). Written by Michael Smith, barrister at Three Stone, Counsel for ASR Interiors Ltd, instructed by Taylors Legal Services Limited. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

