Refusal of application to injunct sale by liquidator (Absolute Living Developments Ltd v DS7 Ltd)

Published on: 08 September 2021
  • Refusal of application to injunct sale by liquidator (Absolute Living Developments Ltd v DS7 Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court refused to grant an interim injunction preventing a liquidator from completing an agreed sale of properties where, on the basis of professional advice, she had concluded that it was inappropriate to market those properties for sale as part of a wider package and it could not arguably be said that she had taken a negligent or dishonest course in doing so. Even if the applicant had been able to establish a good arguable case of negligence or dishonesty, the court would not have granted an interim injunction because damages would be an adequate remedy and the potential prejudice to the company if the injunction were granted outweighed the potential prejudice to the applicant if it were not. Written by Simon Passfield, barrister at Guildhall Chambers and Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court judge. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

