Reforms to the EU Solvency II regime

Published on: 24 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Reforms to the EU Solvency II regime
  • Introduction
  • Problems with Solvency II
  • Main proposals for reform
  • Treatment of long-term investments
  • Proportionality
  • Macro-prudential regulation
  • Recovery and resolution
  • The risk margin
  • Insurance guarantee schemes
Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Jonathan Goodliffe examines the changes proposed by the European Commission (the Commission) to the EU Solvency II regime, the implications for affected firms and the next steps, and considers implications of divergence between the EU and UK regimes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

