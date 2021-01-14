Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says

Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says
Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says

Article summary

Law360, London: Courts must build on the lessons of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and make sure that efforts to modernise the justice system continue, including by making remote hearings permanently available, the acting Chief Executive of HM Courts and Tribunal Service said on 13 January 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More